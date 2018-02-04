Leslie Odom Jr. performed “America the Beautiful” before Sunday's Super Bowl LI game.

The actor and singer played the original role of Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" for which he won a Tony Award and a Grammy Award.

The song became a permanent part of the Super Bowl’s opening in 2009.

Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones performed the song last year. The three women played the Schuyler sisters in “Hamilton.’” During the song, they added the word "sisterhood" after "And crown thy good with brotherhood."