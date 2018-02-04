How many Super Bowls has Minnesota hosted?

How many times has Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl?

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Feb. 4, 2018. The NFL announced its decision to award Minnesota with the Super Bowl in 2014 after four rounds of voting.

Minneapolis was chosen over New Orleans by a simple majority.

The game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium, which became the new home for the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. 

This marks just the second time in which Minneapolis has hosted a Super Bowl. The first was Super Bowl XXVI, which was held at the Metrodome in 1992. The Washington Redskins defeated the Buffalo Bills 37–24.

