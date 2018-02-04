Eagles QB Nick Foles Wins Super Bowl LII MVP After Upset Win Over Patriots

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles won Super Bowl LII MVP after a superb performance against the Patriots. 

By Karl Bullock
February 04, 2018

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LII after Philadelphia beat the New England Patriots 41–33 on Sunday. 

With 2:21 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, Foles threw the go-ahead touchdown to Zach Ertz as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history in a 41-33 victory.

Foles, the Eagles backup before Carson Wentz went down with a season-ending injury, finished 22-43 for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Philadelphia capitalized on a strip-sack of Tom Brady by Brandon Graham after rookie kicker Jake Elliott nailed a 46-yard field goal to extend the Eagles' lead.

Eagles fans: Celebrate Philadelphia's Super Bowl title with SI's commemorative package

The Patriots and Eagles combined for 1,151 yards of total offense.

