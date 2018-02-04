Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LII after Philadelphia beat the New England Patriots 41–33 on Sunday.

With 2:21 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, Foles threw the go-ahead touchdown to Zach Ertz as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history in a 41-33 victory.

Foles, the Eagles backup before Carson Wentz went down with a season-ending injury, finished 22-43 for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Philadelphia capitalized on a strip-sack of Tom Brady by Brandon Graham after rookie kicker Jake Elliott nailed a 46-yard field goal to extend the Eagles' lead.

• Eagles fans: Celebrate Philadelphia's Super Bowl title with SI's commemorative package

The Patriots and Eagles combined for 1,151 yards of total offense.