Watch: Eagles Take The Field To Meek Mill's Dreams And Nightmares

Meek Mill's hit song was used for the Eagles Super bowl entrance.

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles took the field to Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" before playing in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years for allegedly violating probation in a gun and drug case. Philadelphia judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Meek despite the district attorney and his probation officer asking for no jail time.

Watch their entrance below:

According to PennLive, Mill will have the choice to watch the Super Bowl from his cell on a television purchased from the commissary or a community TV for the entire block. 

Several Eagles players voiced their support for Mill ahead of the Super Bowl.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters