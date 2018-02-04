The Philadelphia Eagles took the field to Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" before playing in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years for allegedly violating probation in a gun and drug case. Philadelphia judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Meek despite the district attorney and his probation officer asking for no jail time.

Watch their entrance below:

“HOLD UP WAIT A MINUTE” pic.twitter.com/BnHhE6hDLC — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) February 4, 2018

According to PennLive, Mill will have the choice to watch the Super Bowl from his cell on a television purchased from the commissary or a community TV for the entire block.

Several Eagles players voiced their support for Mill ahead of the Super Bowl.