NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was surprisingly not booed while presenting the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.
The Eagles won Super Bowl LII by defeating the New England Patriots 41–33 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Goodell's reception would probably have been a little different if the Patriots won because the commissioner is despised for his role in punishing the team for the Deflategate scandal.