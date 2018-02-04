Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in May.
The first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story dropped during Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.
The full trailer will be released on Good Morning America on Monday.
Alden Ehrenreich will play Han Solo in the upcoming Star Wars prequel. Han Solo's character was made famous when he was played by Harrison Ford in the original films.
Solo: A Star Wars Story. Trailer Tomorrow. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/y6l5P0K53n— Star Wars (@starwars) February 4, 2018
The movie will be released on May 25, 2018.