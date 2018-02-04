Super Bowl LIII will be held in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will take place Feb. 3 and will be broadcast on CBS.

This will be the first time since Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 that Atlanta will host the game. That year the game was played in the Georgia Dome, which was demolished in 2017.

Mercedes-Benz stadium opened in 2017 and has already hosted the College Football Playoff Championship. The stadium is also home to a Chick-fil-A, which famously is not open on Sundays, meaning fans in attendance at Super Bowl LIII will not be able to buy food from there.

The Falcons, who went 10-6 in 2017 and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs, will be looking to become the first team to play in the Super Bowl in their own stadium. The Falcons reached Super Bowl LI, but lost to the Patriots in overtime.

The stadium will also host the NCAA men's basketball Final Four in 2020.