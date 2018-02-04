Watch: Pink Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl LII

Watch Pink's rendition of the national anthem.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

Grammy-award winner Pink performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Watch it below.

For the prop betters: Pink sang the national anthem in one minute and 53 seconds.

Justin Timberlake is set to perform at halftime, while Leslie Odom Jr. will sing "America The Beautiful."

Country singer Luke Bryan sang the anthem at last year's big game.

