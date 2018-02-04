Watch Pink's rendition of the national anthem.
Grammy-award winner Pink performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Watch it below.
🇺🇸 @Pink #SBLII— Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2018
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/xFqFnizbae
For the prop betters: Pink sang the national anthem in one minute and 53 seconds.
Justin Timberlake is set to perform at halftime, while Leslie Odom Jr. will sing "America The Beautiful."
Country singer Luke Bryan sang the anthem at last year's big game.