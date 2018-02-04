What Player Has Won the Most Super Bowls?

Quarterback Tom Brady and pass rusher Charles Haley have both won five Super Bowl rigs, which is the most of any player in NFL history.

Brady has won all five of his Super Bowls with the Patriots during his 18-year career. He won his first in his second season when New England defeated the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. The Patriots then went on to win Super Bowl XXXVIII over the Panthers and Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles, which is the last time a team won consecutive championships. New England went to two more Super Bowls over the next nine season, but lost to the Giants in both. The Patriots then went on to win Super Bowl XLIX over the Seahawks and Super Bowl LI over the Falcons. In the five Super Bowl wins, Brady won Super Bowl MVP in four of them, which is the most of any player in NFL history.

Haley won his five Super Bowls with 49ers and Cowboys throughout his 13-year career. Haley's first Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl XXIII when the 49ers beat the Bengals and the second one came when the 49ers beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV. Haley's final three Super Bowls came as a member of the Cowboys, beating the Bills in Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII. His final Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl XXX when Dallas defeated the Steelers.