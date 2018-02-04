What Player Has Won the Most Super Bowls?

What player has the most Super Bowl rings?

By Khadrice Rollins
February 04, 2018

Quarterback Tom Brady and pass rusher Charles Haley have both won five Super Bowl rigs, which is the most of any player in NFL history.

Brady has won all five of his Super Bowls with the Patriots during his 18-year career. He won his first in his second season when New England defeated the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. The Patriots then went on to win Super Bowl XXXVIII over the Panthers and Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles, which is the last time a team won consecutive championships. New England went to two more Super Bowls over the next nine season, but lost to the Giants in both. The Patriots then went on to win Super Bowl XLIX over the Seahawks and Super Bowl LI over the Falcons. In the five Super Bowl wins, Brady won Super Bowl MVP in four of them, which is the most of any player in NFL history.

Haley won his five Super Bowls with 49ers and Cowboys throughout his 13-year career. Haley's first Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl XXIII when the 49ers beat the Bengals and the second one came when the 49ers beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV. Haley's final three Super Bowls came as a member of the Cowboys, beating the Bills in Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII. His final Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl XXX when Dallas defeated the Steelers.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters