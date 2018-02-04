Who Makes the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the winner of the Super Bowl each year. It is made by Tiffany & Co. jewelry company.

The trophy stands at 22 inches tall, weighs seven pounds and it was designed on a napkin in 1966 for the 1967 Super Bowl by Oscar Reidner, the vice president of design at Tiffany & Co., according to multiple sources. The jewelry company needs four months to make the trophy each season.

The Lombardi Trophy costs $50,000 and was named after the former Packers coach in 1970. Lombardi guided Green Bay to wins in the first two Super Bowls, and died of cancer in 1970.

Every year after the Super Bowl winner is presented the trophy, it is sent back to Tiffany & Co. to get cleaned and engraved.