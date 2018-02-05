Philadelphia residents took to the streets in droves to celebrate the Eagles first Super Bowl title and as predicted their was love in the air during the chaos.

In the middle of the celebration on Broad Street, one man decided it was the right time to propose to his girlfriend.

SOMEONE JUST GOT ENGAGED AMIDST THE MADNESS ON BROAD STREET 💍💍💍



Not only did she have the presence of mind to say yes, she also did it while holding 40–oz bottle of alcohol. Impressive indeed.

Congrats to the happy couple.