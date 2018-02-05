Eagles Fan Get Engaged During Celebrations on Broad Street

Eagles fan get engaged during celebrations on Broad Street

By Scooby Axson
February 05, 2018

Philadelphia residents took to the streets in droves to celebrate the Eagles first Super Bowl title and as predicted their was love in the air during the chaos.

In the middle of the celebration on Broad Street, one man decided it was the right time to propose to his girlfriend.

Not only did she have the presence of mind to say yes, she also did it while holding 40–oz bottle of alcohol. Impressive indeed. 

Congrats to the happy couple.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters