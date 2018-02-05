"At Last!" is the headline on the front page of the Philadelphia Inquirer after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII with a 41–33 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Philadelphia Daily News went with "Won For the Ages" featuring a photo of head coach Doug Pedersen and quarterback Nick Foles.

Check out some of the front pages from the Philadelphia area:

And it is my pleasure to also present the cover of the Philadelphia Inquirer. What a night! pic.twitter.com/ig035MyEfS — Pat McLoone (@PatMcLoone) February 5, 2018

Here are some of the front pages from outside Philadelphia:

Boston Herald after the Patriots lose in the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/oAr6okdvXM — Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) February 5, 2018

This marks the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.