Here are the newspaper front pages celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl win.
"At Last!" is the headline on the front page of the Philadelphia Inquirer after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII with a 41–33 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Philadelphia Daily News went with "Won For the Ages" featuring a photo of head coach Doug Pedersen and quarterback Nick Foles.
Check out some of the front pages from the Philadelphia area:
And it is my pleasure to also present the cover of the Philadelphia Inquirer. What a night! pic.twitter.com/ig035MyEfS— Pat McLoone (@PatMcLoone) February 5, 2018
Philadelphia Daily News after the #Eagles win the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/jNo79u5JgY— Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) February 5, 2018
Here are some of the front pages from outside Philadelphia:
Boston Herald after the Patriots lose in the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/oAr6okdvXM— Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) February 5, 2018
NY Daily News after #Eagles win #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/2d6NYxBe5D— Sports Front Pages (@SportsFrontPage) February 5, 2018
This marks the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.