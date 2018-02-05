'At Last!' Newspaper Front Pages Commemorate Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win

Here are the newspaper front pages celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl win. 

By Chris Chavez
February 05, 2018

"At Last!" is the headline on the front page of the Philadelphia Inquirer after the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII with a 41–33 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Philadelphia Daily News went with "Won For the Ages" featuring a photo of head coach Doug Pedersen and quarterback Nick Foles.

Check out some of the front pages from the Philadelphia area:

Here are some of the front pages from outside Philadelphia:

This marks the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters