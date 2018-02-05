The Eagles big 41–33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII averaged 103.4 million viewers on NBC, the network announced.

It was the fewest number of viewers in nine years when 97.3 million watched the big game in 2009, reports Deadline. Last year's Super Bowl averaged 111.3 million viewers.

The total audience delivery is at 106 million viewers by including streams via NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, http://NBC.com ‘TV Everywhere,’ Universo, En Vivo app, http://NFL.com , NFL Mobile from Verizon, Yahoo Sports app and go90.

Justin Timberlake's halftime performance average 106.6 million viewers.

NBC is calling Super Bowl LII the "most live-streamed Super Bowl ever," with an average minute audience of 2.02 million viewers.

While the Super Bowl itself was not short on drama on the field, this NFL season has had its share of controversy between players kneeling for the national anthem and the concussion debate.