President Trump Calls Edwin Jackson's Death 'So Disgraceful'

President Donald Trump calls death of Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson "so disgraceful."

By Scooby Axson
February 06, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday to comment on the death of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, which authorities say was caused by a drunk–driving undocumented immigrant.

Trump called Jackson's death "so disgraceful" and called on lawmakers to get tough about illegal immigration.

Indiana State Police say Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis on Sunday when they were hit by 37-year–old Manuel Orrego-Savala, who drove his truck onto the emergency shoulder of the highway.

Orrego-Savala is a Guatemalan citizen who had been deported twice before and gave police a fake name when he was arrested. He is currently in the Marion County, Indiana jail awaiting charges.

Orrego-Savala also had a blood alcohol level of 0.239, which three times the legal limit in the state of Indiana.

The 26-year-old Jackson attended Georgia Southern University before he was signed by the Colts in January 2016. He missed the majority of the 2017 season after being placed on injured reserve in September 2017.

