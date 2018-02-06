President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday to comment on the death of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, which authorities say was caused by a drunk–driving undocumented immigrant.

Trump called Jackson's death "so disgraceful" and called on lawmakers to get tough about illegal immigration.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Indiana State Police say Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were on the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis on Sunday when they were hit by 37-year–old Manuel Orrego-Savala, who drove his truck onto the emergency shoulder of the highway.

Orrego-Savala is a Guatemalan citizen who had been deported twice before and gave police a fake name when he was arrested. He is currently in the Marion County, Indiana jail awaiting charges.

Orrego-Savala also had a blood alcohol level of 0.239, which three times the legal limit in the state of Indiana.

The 26-year-old Jackson attended Georgia Southern University before he was signed by the Colts in January 2016. He missed the majority of the 2017 season after being placed on injured reserve in September 2017.