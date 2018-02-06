Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will pay for the funeral expenses for linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe after they were killed early Sunday morning by a drunk driver, according to Bob Kravitz of WTHR.com.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, the driver of the truck that killed Jackson and Monroe, was arrested after trying to flee the scene on foot. Jackson, 26, and Monroe, 54, were stopped on the side of the interstate. Monroe exited his car to assist Jackson, who was sick. Orrego-Savala's truck drove onto the emergency shoulder and hit the rear of the car that struck Jackson and Monroe. One of the bodies landed in the center lane of the road. Monroe and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Orrego-Savala had a blood-alcohol level that was nearly three times the legal limit. He was deported in 2007 and 2009 following arrests in San Francisco. On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted a condemnation of Orrego-Savala, who is an undocumented immigrant, and sent his condolences to Jackson's family.

Orrego-Savala is being held in Marion County jail and is awaiting charges.