Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's house was robbed while he was playing in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis but his distress level was apparently not too concerning, according to the 911 call released by Foxboro Police.

Gronkowski called the police on Monday evening to report the burglary. No other people were inside the home during the crime and no one was hurt. "Multiple safes and possible guns" were taken from the home, according to The Boston Globe.

In the short call, Gronkowski says: "Hello. This isn't an emergency. This is Rob Gronkowski calling. And while I was gone, my whole house got robbed while on the Super Bowl trip and I just got back."

NEW: Foxboro Police have released 911 call made by Rob Gronkowski after he found out his home had been burglarized #NBC10Boston #Patriots pic.twitter.com/9LugA1MFCG — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 6, 2018

The Patriots lost Super Bowl LII 41–33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.