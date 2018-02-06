Listen: Rob Gronkowski With The Most Laidback 911 Call Of All-Time After His House Was Robbed

Gronk was way too chill during this 911 call. 

By Chris Chavez
February 06, 2018

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's house was robbed while he was playing in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis but his distress level was apparently not too concerning, according to the 911 call released by Foxboro Police.

Gronkowski called the police on Monday evening to report the burglary. No other people were inside the home during the crime and no one was hurt. "Multiple safes and possible guns" were taken from the home, according to The Boston Globe.

In the short call, Gronkowski says: "Hello. This isn't an emergency. This is Rob Gronkowski calling. And while I was gone, my whole house got robbed while on the Super Bowl trip and I just got back."

The Patriots lost Super Bowl LII 41–33 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters