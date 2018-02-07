Suspect Charged With 4 Felonies in Edwin Jackson Death

The man accused of killing Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson in a drunk-driving incident was charged with four felonies. 

By Scooby Axson
February 07, 2018

An undocumented immigrant accused of killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson in a drunk-driving incident was charged with four felonies in his death.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, is facing charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident and two counts tied to the drunken driving death.

Authorities also filed a federal immigration charge of illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien against Orrego-Savala, who has been deported twice and was living in the United States illegally.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on that charge, which will be handled after Indiana authorities resolve the Jackson case.

A pretrial hearing for Orrego-Savala is scheduled for March 21.

Orrego-Savala remains behind bars in an Indiana jail after being arrested in the fatal car crash on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, were standing outside of Monroe's car on Sunday when they were hit by Orrego-Savala's truck.

Orrego-Savala gave police a fake name when he was arrested and also had a blood alcohol level of 0.239, which three times the legal limit in the state of Indiana.

Jackson's death led President Donald Trump to bring up the topic of illegal immigration, saying the linebacker's passing was "so disgraceful."

Colts owner Jim Irsay said he would pay for the funerals of Jackson and Monroe.

