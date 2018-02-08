How to Watch Eagles Super Bowl Parade: Time, Live Stream, Route

Figure out what time and how to see a live stream of the Eagles Super Bowl celebration.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 08, 2018

The Eagles won Super Bowl LII 41-33 over the Patriots this past weekend. Thursday, the team will celebrate in Philadelphia with a parade.

The Eagles' parade will start around 10:45 a.m. EST near Lincoln Financial Field. The parade will travel north on Broad Street, turn at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and continue to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. At 1 p.m. EST a ceremony will begin on the Art Museum steps.

Local coverage of the parade will begin as early as 4 a.m. for some news outlets and the parade will be shown on a 24-hour loop on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Eagles fans: Celebrate Philadelphia's Super Bowl title with SI's commemorative package

Find out the how you can check out the Eagles championship parade below.

How to Watch

When: Thursday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. ET

TV channels: ESPN2, NFL Network, 6 ABC Philadelphia, CBS 3 Philadelphia, NBC 10 Philadelphia, FOX 29 Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live streams: PhiladelphiaEagles.comWatchESPN, NFL Network, 6 ABC Philadelphia, CBS 3 Philadelphia, NBC 10 Philadelphia, NBC10 AppFOX 29 Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports App

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters