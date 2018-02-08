The Eagles won Super Bowl LII 41-33 over the Patriots this past weekend. Thursday, the team will celebrate in Philadelphia with a parade.

The Eagles' parade will start around 10:45 a.m. EST near Lincoln Financial Field. The parade will travel north on Broad Street, turn at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and continue to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. At 1 p.m. EST a ceremony will begin on the Art Museum steps.

Local coverage of the parade will begin as early as 4 a.m. for some news outlets and the parade will be shown on a 24-hour loop on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.

• Eagles fans: Celebrate Philadelphia's Super Bowl title with SI's commemorative package

Find out the how you can check out the Eagles championship parade below.

How to Watch

When: Thursday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. ET

TV channels: ESPN2, NFL Network, 6 ABC Philadelphia, CBS 3 Philadelphia, NBC 10 Philadelphia, FOX 29 Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live streams: PhiladelphiaEagles.com, WatchESPN, NFL Network, 6 ABC Philadelphia, CBS 3 Philadelphia, NBC 10 Philadelphia, NBC10 App, FOX 29 Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports App