Watch: Jason Kelce Absolutely Goes Off in Impassioned Five-Minute Rant at Eagles Parade

Jason Kelce’s message to the haters: “F--- you!”

By Dan Gartland
February 08, 2018

Eagles center Jason Kelce delivered a celebratory speech for the ages at the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon. 

Kelce, who had a few beers along the parade route, took the mic on the steps of the art museum and proceeded to go on a five-minute rant excoriating everyone who ever doubted the Eagles. 

He called out The Ringer’s Mike Lombardi by name for saying Doug Pederson wasn’t qualified to be a head coach, ran through every criticism about every player on the Eagles’ roster and punctuated it all with a message to the haters: “F--- you!”

The profanity in Kelce’s speech led to a long period of silence on the NFL Network feed. 

Lombardi, to his credit, is owning up his mistake. 

Kelce also had an emotional speech directly after the game on Sunday, as he reflected on his journey from college walk-on to Super Bowl champ. 

