Eagles center Jason Kelce delivered a celebratory speech for the ages at the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Kelce, who had a few beers along the parade route, took the mic on the steps of the art museum and proceeded to go on a five-minute rant excoriating everyone who ever doubted the Eagles.

He called out The Ringer’s Mike Lombardi by name for saying Doug Pederson wasn’t qualified to be a head coach, ran through every criticism about every player on the Eagles’ roster and punctuated it all with a message to the haters: “F--- you!”

“HUNGRY DOGS RUN FASTER. AND THAT’S THIS TEAM!”



Jason Kelce just lost his voice and delivered one of the greatest parade speeches EVER. [NSFW] pic.twitter.com/d2wjGDBgYL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2018

The profanity in Kelce’s speech led to a long period of silence on the NFL Network feed.

Lombardi, to his credit, is owning up his mistake.

Look, I deserve what Kelce said, I was wrong and he is right. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) February 8, 2018

Kelce also had an emotional speech directly after the game on Sunday, as he reflected on his journey from college walk-on to Super Bowl champ.