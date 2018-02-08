The 49ers have signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a new contract that will give him the highest annual salary in the history of the NFL, according to multiple reports. Raj Mathai of NBC Bay Area first reported the news.

The deal is for five years and $137.5 million, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. That’s slightly more money than Matthew Stafford got on his five-year deal ($135 million) signed in August. Andrew Luck’s contract signed in 2016 was worth more that Garappolo’s ($140 million) but was spread out over six years.

The Niners acquired Garoppolo from the Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick in October. Without the benefit of training camp, Garoppolo came in and learned the offense well enough to win all five games he started for San Francisco. He completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,560 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.