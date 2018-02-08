Reports: 49ers Sign Jimmy Garoppolo to Five-Year, $137.5 Million Contract

Jimmy Garoppolo will be the highest-paid player in NFL history.

By Dan Gartland
February 08, 2018

The 49ers have signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a new contract that will give him the highest annual salary in the history of the NFL, according to multiple reports. Raj Mathai of NBC Bay Area first reported the news

The deal is for five years and $137.5 million, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. That’s slightly more money than Matthew Stafford got on his five-year deal ($135 million) signed in August. Andrew Luck’s contract signed in 2016 was worth more that Garappolo’s ($140 million) but was spread out over six years. 

The Niners acquired Garoppolo from the Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick in October. Without the benefit of training camp, Garoppolo came in and learned the offense well enough to win all five games he started for San Francisco. He completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,560 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters