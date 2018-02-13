Brandon Graham on His Underdog Story and His Super Bowl Strip Sack

Greg Trott via AP

Quickly

  • Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham on the the thrill of strip-sacking fellow former Michigan star Tom Brady for the clinching play of the Super Bowl, on coming so far from a rough high school in Detroit to the pinnacle of football, and what the key to the Eagles success was this year
By Peter King
February 13, 2018

For this week's podcast, I spoke to Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham and NFL Films' Bob Angelo. Graham talks about the the thrill of strip-sacking fellow former Michigan star Tom Brady for the clinching play of the Super Bowl, on coming so far from a rough high school in Detroit to the pinnacle of football, and what the key to the Eagles success was this year. 

Angelo talks about his 43-year career on the front lines of shooting some of the biggest games and biggest names in NFL history, on helping birth the "Hard Knocks" franchise, and on his favorite moments as he heads into retirement.

