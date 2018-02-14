Report: Raiders Moving on From Sebastian Janikowski After 18 Years

The Raiders won’t bring back longtime kicker Sebastian Janikowski. 

By Dan Gartland
February 14, 2018

The Raiders have informed kicker Sebastian Janikowski that they will not be re-signing him, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports

Janikowski, who turns 40 on March 2, has been with the Raiders so long that his first two seasons were played under head coach Jon Gruden. Oakland took him with the 17th pick of the 2000 draft and he spent the next 18 seasons with the team. 

Janikowski sat out this season with a back injury and agreed to take a $1 million pay cut. Giorgio Tavecchio, who the Raiders had kept on their radar since 2014, was the starting kicker in his absence and performed well. He hit 16 of 21 field goals with a long of 53 yards and made all but one of his extra points. 

Known for his big leg, Janikowski banged in 55 field goals from 50 yards or longer during his time in Oakland. 

