Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth apologized to the family of a woman that he was convicted of conspiring to murder.

Carruth was sentenced to least 18 years and 11 months in prison for his role in conspiring to murder his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams.

He was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and using an instrument to destroy an unborn child.

Adams gave birth to Chancellor Lee Adams, who was born with cerebral palsy and is taken care of by Adams' mother.

Carruth apologized in a lengthy letter saying he takes responsibility for what happened.

"I feel like if I did it in the open, it would put an end to the lies. If I say publicly, ‘Ms. Adams, I apologize, Ms. Adams, I take responsibility for what happened,’ that she can no longer get on television and do an interview and say Rae has never apologized to me,” Carruth said.

“I’m apologizing for the loss of her daughter. I’m apologizing for the impairment of my son. I feel responsible for everything that happened. And I just want her to know that truly I am sorry for everything."

Carruth, now 44, is scheduled to be released from prison later this year.

Carruth says he wants to have a relationship with his son once he is release, but accepts he will be a “social pariah.”

“I let him down as he came into this world and the only way that I can make that right and the only way I can work out my relationship with my son is to be there for him,” Carruth said.