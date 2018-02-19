The Jets are willing to pay "whatever it takes" to lure quarterback Kirk Cousins to New York, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The Washington Redskins has a chance to place a franchise tag on Cousins but the quarterback reportedly said he will file a grievance through the NFL players' union. A franchise tag would keep Cousins from hitting unrestricted free agency. The Redskins acquired quarterback Alex Smith in a trade with the Kansas City Chiegs and have agreed to a five-year contract extension.

The Redskins have from Feb. 20 to March 6 to place a franchise or transition tag on a player. Cousins has been franchise tagged the past two seasons but has not reached a long-term extension.

Cousins is coming off a year in which he threw for 4,093 yards with 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Jets have quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty and Joel Stave under contract for 2018. If they miss our on Cousins, they may have to re-sign veteran quarterback Josh McCown.