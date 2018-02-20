The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to trademark the phrase "Philly Special" on the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

People in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida have previously filed for the trademark. Eight entities in total have filed for the phrase including the Pennsylvania-based brewing company Yuengling.

According to Rovell, the Eagles will have to wait about four months for the USPTO to sort out the filings and then eight months after that to hear back on whether the trademark will be awarded to the team.

The Philly Special refers to the touchdown during the Super Bowl on fourth and goal where running back Corey Clement took the ball on the direct snap, pitched it to tight end Trey Burton who tossed it to quarterback Nick Foles to score. The Eagles beat the Patriots 41–33 to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.