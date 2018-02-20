Former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the 2018 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Wayne, who last played in 2014, was consistently one of the team's best players during his 14-season career in Indianapolis. When he officially retired in 2016, Wayne had racked up 1,070 career receptions for 14,345 yards, which ranks 10th in NFL history.

An All-Pro in 2010, Wayne led the Colts in receiving in seven seasons. He is the second-most prolific receiver in Colts franchise history, ranking behind only Marvin Harrison in receptions, receiving touchdowns and yards.

The Colts selected Wayne out of Miami (Fla.) with the No. 30 pick of the 2001 draft. “That was the first time I’d heard his name,” quarterback Peyton Manning later told the IndyStar.

But Wayne went on to prove himself as an anchor of the Colts offense during the Manning era and beyond. He helped the Colts win Super Bowl XLI in 2007, catching a 53-yard touchdown from Peyton Manning during Indianapolis's win over the Bears.

“No one is more of a true Colt than Reggie Wayne,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “He embodies everything about the Horseshoe and is much beloved by Colts fans everywhere. He was also one of the greatest players in NFL history, and chants of ‘REG-GIE, REG-GIE’ will forever echo through our stadium along with memories of many amazing catches and exciting plays.”