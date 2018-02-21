The Carolina Panthers have announced that Marty Hurney will be the team's general manager.

Following the departure of Dave Gettleman before training camp last season, Hurney served as the Panthers' interim general manager. The Panthers finished the season 11-5 and returned to the playoffs after a disappointing 6-10 showing in 2016.

Earlier this month, Carolina placed Hurney on paid leave while the NFL investigated allegations of harassment made by his ex-wife. He was later reinstated as the interim general manager after the NFL found Hurney did not violate the league's personal conduct policy.

Hurney got his start with Carolina in 1998 as director of football administration and operations before transitioning into the role of general manager in 2002. He held that position until he was fired in 2012.

In his 10 seasons as general manager, the organization won its first two NFC South titles (2003, 2008), its first NFC Championship (2003) and appeared in Super Bowl XXXVIII (2003).

"We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season," Panthers COO Tina Becker said in a statement. "Marty's guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship."