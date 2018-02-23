The Chiefs are trading All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the Rams will be sending "a package of draft picks" in exchange for Peters, the No. 18 pick in the 2015 draft.

According to Schefter, the teams have officially agreed to the deal, but it cannot be processed until March 14, when the new league year begins.

Rapoport adds that the Chiefs looked into also receiving defensive end Robert Quinn along with a pick in the deal, but they will just receive picks from the Rams.

Peters has spent the first three years of his career in Kansas City, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of his first two seasons and the All-Pro selection in 2016. Peters led the NFL in interceptions his rookie season with eight, and has led the league in interception return yards twice. For his career he has 19 interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Last season the Rams were 13th in the league in passing yards allowed and tied for sixth in interceptions with 3,475 yards given up in the air and 18 passes picked off. With the addition of Peters, Rapoport says this is likely the end of Trumaine Johnson's tenure in Los Angeles. Johnson is a free agent this offseason.

For the Chiefs, this is the second major trade the team has put in place already. Last month it was reported that they were trading quarterback Alex Smith to Washington for a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller.