The Lions have designated defensive end Ziggy Ansah as their franchise player, the team announced Tuesday.

Ansah finished the season with 12 sacks, 44 total tackles (39 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He was first-round selection in 2013 from Brigham Young. Since then, he's played in 73 games and his 44 career sacks is fifth all-time in Lions history.

The value of the tag will be at least $17 million.