Pizza Hut is replacing Papa John's as one of the National Football League's corporate sponsors, just one day after Papa John's and the league announced they were ending their relationship, reports SportsBusiness Daily.

Papa John's was the league's official pizza sponsor since 2010, but the company says it would shift focus to deals with 22 of the NFL's 32 teams.

Papa John’s deal was set to expire in 2020. The Pizza Hut deal is through the 2021 season.

Last October, Papa John's founder John Schnatter blamed NFL players' protests during the national anthem for the chain's decrease in sales. He was ousted as the company's chief executive in January, but remains on its board of directors.

Pizza Hut, headquartered in Plano, Texas is the largest pizza chain in the United States with more than 7,500 stores.

According to the report, Pizza Hut's deal with the league is for more years and will pay the league more than Papa John's.

Pizza Hut's new deal will start April 1, with plans to market around the NFL Draft later that month. will kick off its new rights on April 1, with marketing around the NFL Draft set for April 26-28.