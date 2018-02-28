Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier will not play next season, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says.

Colbert made the statement at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and ended any speculation that Shazier would suit up in the 2018 season.

“Ryan Shazier won’t play in 2018. He knows that and we know that," Colbert said. "We're going to continue to support him in his recovery."

Colbert added that the team will place some sort of designation on Shazier.

"Fortunately for Ryan, he's covered in that manner and he will be part of our team, officially and really unofficially. He's still with us day to day as he rehabs. He involves himself with the team and in team issues, and will be a formidable member in 2018," Colbert says.

Shazier was carted off the field in a Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after trying to make a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone.

He was taken to the hospital, diagnosed with a spinal contusion and underwent spinal stabilization surgery.

Shazier started the first 12 games of the 2016 season for the Steelers. He had 89 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery and was named to his second Pro Bowl.