O.J. Simpson's interview with Judith Regan on the book If I Did It will finally air 12 years after its intended 2006 launch.

Fox will air O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession on Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

The interview focused on the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman. While Simpson was acquitted of the murders in 1994, the book discusses if he had done it.

The interview was scrapped after criticism from the families of Brown and Goldman. This time though, the families have approved it, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, Simpson was released from prison on parole after spending a decade there in relation to a Las Vegas Armed robbery.