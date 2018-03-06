JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants LeBron to Play for the Steelers

The NBA offseason is still four months away and yet we’re all already talking about where LeBron James will end up. Philadelphia? Los Angeles? New York? Back in Cleveland? Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a better idea—Pittsburgh.

No, the Steel City isn’t getting an NBA expansion franchise. JuJu wants to see LeBron in pads, lining up at tight end.

Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5VLcjIPpSO — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 6, 2018

I’ve been dreaming of this scenario ever since LeBron moved to Miami and got absurdly muscular. He’s 6'8", 250 pounds and can move as well as just about anybody in the NBA. I think he’s the most well-rounded athlete in the history of pro sports. And he even has a football background, having been offered a scholarship to Notre Dame when he was a high school sophomore. It’s so fun to imagine what he’d be able to do for the Steelers—well, for anybody not named Jesse James.