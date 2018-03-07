Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman will meet with Seahawks management to discuss his future with the team, reports The MMQB's Albert Breer.

News of the meeting comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Sherman had texted teammates to tell them goodbye and that he won't return to the team next season. Sherman, 29, is set to have a $13.2 million cap hit this season from the four-year, $56 million contract he signed prior to the 2015 season.

Speculation as to Sherman's future in Seattle ramped up after social media posts from two of his teammates, Jeremy Lane and Kam Chancellor, seemed to suggest that he could be on his way out.

Sherman has been a vocal leader of the Seahawks defense over the past seven seasons and was a crucial piece of the Legion of Boom defense that led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowls, including a Super Bowl XLVIII victory. He was named first-team All-Pro ever year from 2012-2014 and made second team in 2015.

The Seahawks have undergone significant personnel re-shuffling after finishing 9-7 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Seattle will have two new coordinators, as Brian Schottenheimer replaces Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator and Ken Norton Jr. takes over the defensive coordinator position from Kris Richard.

Sherman played just nine games in 2017 before he suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon in Week 10.