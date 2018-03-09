Sean McDonough is out as Monday Night Football's play-by-play announcer, Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch first learned with ESPN confirming the news in a press release.

McDonough signed a multi-year extension, agreeing to return to college football coverage this fall. He'll work high-profile games as well as the College Football Playoff semifinal. He'll continue calling the CFP national championship on ESPN radio, along with important college basketball games and other events.

He has worked Monday Night Football the past two seasons and has been with ESPN since 2000.

“Over the past two years, as I watched college football on television, I realized how much I missed it,” McDonough said in the release. “Being the ‘Voice of Monday Night Football’ was one of the great honors of my life, but I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the unique traditions, rivalries and pageantry of college football and to tell the stories of the participants."

The New York Post reports that Joe Tessitore will replace McDonough.