The Bills have moved up the first round of this year’s NFL draft by sending Cordy Glenn and the No. 21 pick to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 12 choice, The MMQB’s Albert Breer reports.

Buffalo also receives Cincinnati’s sixth-round pick (No. 187) and the Bengals get the Bills’ fifth-round pick (No. 158).

The Bills also have the No. 22 pick, acquired last year from the Chiefs when Kansas City traded up to select Patrick Mahomes.

Glenn, 28, has three more years left on his contract and is owed $11.25 million in 2018, though his 2019 and 2020 salaries are non-guaranteed.

Glenn has been Buffalo’s starter at left tackle since he was drafted in the second round in 2012 but was limited to just six games (five starts) in 2017 due to a foot issue. Dion Dawkins, a rookie second-round pick, started the 11 games Glenn didn’t.