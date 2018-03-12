Broncos defensive tackle Adam Gotsis was arrested in Atlanta for alleged raping a woman in 2013 when he was at Georgia Tech, according to Kirk Mitchell and Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post.

The police incident report said Gotsis surrendered himself to the Fulton County Jail on March 7 on a strong-arm rape charge, according to The Post. A spokeswoman for the Fulton County Jail said Gotsis was released after paying a $50,000 bond, according to The Post.

The police report says the woman reported the alleged incident on Feb. 1, according to The Post, and the alleged rape occurred on March 9, 2013.

The Broncos issued a statement to The Post in which the organization says it learned of Gotsis' arrest on March 7 and "promptly reported to the NFL as soon as" it learned about the situation. The team added that it will be monitoring the legal proceedings and will remain in communication with the league in regards to the matter.

Gotsis, a second-round pick in 2016, has played in all 32 games of his career with Denver. He started in 13 games in 2017 after not starting any his rookie season.