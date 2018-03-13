The Bears believe they have their franchise quarterback in Mitch Trubisky, and now they’ve given him a major weapon at wideout.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson intends to sign with Chicago when free agency opens on Wednesday, barring any last-minute snags.

The 24-year-old pass-catcher suffered a torn ACL in Jacksonville’s 2017 season opener. The Penn State product had accumulated 2,831 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 201 catches in the first three seasons in the NFL.

Robinson will stretch the field for Chicago, as he emerged as a lethal deep threat during his incredible sophomore campaign in 2015. The Bears will bank on Robinson and former first-round pick Kevin White to help balance out their offense to go along with dynamic tailback duo Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen.

Trubisky showed some promise in his rookie season, but with the Bears hiring offensive guru Matt Nagy as their new head coach and signing a true No. 1 wideout in Robinson, the pressure will be on him to make strides in Year 2.

With Robinson reportedly off the board, MMQB’s Andy Benoit lists Sammy Watkins and John Brown as the only two difference-makers at wideout left in free agency.