The Eagles have released veteran tight end Brent Celek after 11 seasons with the team, marking the end of what was the longest tenure of any active pro athlete in Philadelphia.

Celek, 33, was a fifth-round pick in 2007 and was remarkably durable in his decade-plus with the Eagles, missing just one game in 2012 due to a concussion.

“Brent Celek defines what it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle,” the team said in a statement. “His dedication to his profession and this organization is unmatched and he will go down as one of the best tight ends in franchise history. Brent embodies the city of Philadelphia’s temperament and character with his toughness and grit. He has been a huge part of everything we have been building over the last decade and it is only fitting that he was able to help us win our first Super Bowl last season. Unfortunately, in this business we are forced to make difficult decisions, especially this time of year. This one is as tough as they come, but in our eyes, Brent will always be an Eagle.”

Celek’s best years were 2009–11, when he caught 180 passes for 2,293 yards and 17 touchdowns. His role decreased following the arrival of Zach Ertz in 2013 but Celek remained a regular contributor as a backup tight end, valuable for his ability to block well. He caught 13 passes for 130 yards and a score in 2017.

The Eagles save $4 million in cap space by releasing Celek. Only his $1 million signing bonus counts against the cap in 2018.