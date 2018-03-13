Veteran receiver Danny Amendola, who spent the past five seasons with the Patriots, is set to sign with the Dolphins, NFL Network’s Dan Hellie reports.

Miami is overhauling its receiving corps this offseason after trading Jarvis Landry to the Browns and agreeing to sign former Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson.

Amendola, 32, was a good complementary piece for the Patriots offense, usually operating as a third option behind Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. In 2017, with Edelman injured, he caught 61 passes for 659 yards and two touchdowns, third on the team behind Gronk and Brandin Cooks.

The Dolphins offense will look to improve on a lousy 2017 when it gets Ryan Tannehill back from injury this coming season. Amendola, Wilson, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker to be the top pass-catching options.