Report: Paul Richardson Will Sign 5-Year, $40M Deal With Washington

Former Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson will reportedly sign a deal with the Redskins.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 13, 2018

Former Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson will sign a deal with the Redskins, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

It's a five-year, $40 million deal, with $20 million in guarantees. 

The 25-year-old spent his first four seasons in Seattle after being selected in the second round in 2014. He had 44 receptions, 703 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will have a new deep threat to add to its offense. 

SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan first reported the possible deal.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now