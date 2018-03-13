Former Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson will sign a deal with the Redskins, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

It's a five-year, $40 million deal, with $20 million in guarantees.

The 25-year-old spent his first four seasons in Seattle after being selected in the second round in 2014. He had 44 receptions, 703 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will have a new deep threat to add to its offense.

SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan first reported the possible deal.