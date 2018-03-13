The Titans will sign former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly for five-years and $61 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Butler, 28, came to prominence when he made a Super Bowl-clinching interception against the Seahawks following the 2014 season, his rookie year. Butler developed into one of the league's best cornerbacks and was named to his only Pro Bowl in 2015, though he was named second-team All-Pro in 2016.

His tenure in New England ends on a sour note, however, as Butler was benched from the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII despite playing more than 97% of New England's snaps during the regular season. "They gave up on me," Butler said after the game.

The Titans made the playoffs as the fifth seed last season and came back to beat the Chiefs 22-21 in the Wild Card round before losing 35-14 to the Patriots in the Divisional Round. Tennesse parted ways with head coach Mike Mularkey and hired as his replacement Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Butler was an undrafted free-agent out of Division II West Alabama in 2014 and has eight interceptions over his four-year career.