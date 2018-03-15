Watch: Colin Kaepernick Conducts Private Workout In Houston As NFL Free Agency Opens

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent as the new NFL year starts.

By Chris Chavez
March 15, 2018

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick conducted a 90-minute private workout in a private practice field on Thursday morning in the Houston area, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports. 

Kaepernick and his trainers were the only people in attendance. No NFL team personnel were in attendance and the Houston Texans were unaware of it, according to Robinson. 

Watch video from the workout was shared on Twitter:

NFL free agency opened on Wednesday and Kaepernick remains a free agent after missing the entire 2017 season. Last year, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL that alleged collusion to keep him out of the league. Kaepernick was among the top storylines of the 2016-17 season when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice in America. Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and went unsigned despite multiple teams needing quarterbacks due to injuries throughout the season.

More NFL

