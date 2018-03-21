Matt Nagy on His Plans to Make Mitch Trubisky Great

This week, I spoke to Bears coach Matt Nagy and quarterback mentor/tutor Jordan Palmer. Nagy, the new Bears coach, talks about his strange path to the job--from unhappy Pennsylvania realtor eight years ago to NFL head coach today, on what he thought of Mitch Trubisky before the 2017 draft, on what he thinks of Trubisky now, on his plans for making Trubisky great, and on the awesome responsibility that comes with sitting in the chair George Halas and Mike Ditka once occupied.

Palmer, the personal coach for Sam Darnold and Josh Allen, discusses which NFL quarterback Darnold reminds him of (it’s a vivid picture), on the business of making good college quarterbacks better (it’s part mental, part physical, part emotional), on why he thinks Allen is going to be a great NFL problem-solver, and where he thinks they’re going in the draft.

Click here to subscribe to The MMQB Podcast with Peter King.