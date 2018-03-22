Johnny Manziel is expected to be the quarterback throwing to receivers at University of San Diego’s pro day Thursday morning, a source told SI. This figures to be the first time NFL teams have had a chance to see the former first-rounder throw since his days with the Browns.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner got married earlier this month and has been training for his return to football after two years out of the NFL in San Diego with his old quarterback coach, George Whitfield. Torero coaches didn’t have a quarterback available to throw at their pro day and approached Manziel, who agreed to take part.

Manziel threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in two seasons with the Browns. He was released in March 2016 after a series of off-field issues that included a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.