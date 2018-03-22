The MMQB is teaming up with Pro Football Focus for The MMQB Draft Preview Show With PFF, exclusively airing on SI TV. In the weeks leading up to the 2018 NFL draft in Dallas, these guys are going to be breaking down every position in this talented draft class.

On this episode, Pro Football Focus’s Steve Palazzolo, Sam Monson and Mike Renner are talking about the offensive linemen that you need to know ahead of the draft.

Texas’s Connor Williams stepped in as a true freshman and excelled during his three seasons, but there’s some rumors that the NFL might push him to play guard. He excels in pass protection, allowing only 20 career pressures in his career, and boasts incredible movement skills. But he hasn’t been taught the things he needs to do in order to amplify his pass-protection skills.

Georgia’s Isaiah Wynn is in the same situation as Williams: He played as a tackle in college, but he could make an incredible pass-protecting guard in the NFL. He can hold his own against other SEC players—and these guys are all headed for the NFL anyway.

UTEP’s Will Hernandez is a true power player, known for driving defenders away from the running back and out of the play, and he hasn’t allowed a sack or a hit in the last two seasons. He’s not particularly fleet-footed, and he won’t chase down linebackers in space, but he has the potential to excel in a power scheme.

During the middle rounds of the NFL draft, watch out for Nevada LT Austin Corbett. He excels at locating linebackers at the second level and reacting to take them out of the play. Like for many of these offensive lineman, the NFL isn’t sure where Corbett will play—he played everywhere at the Senior Bowl—but teams have to like that positional flexibility. He allowed only 23 total pressures playing tackle, so teams might consider moving him inside where he's not so exposed.

