Patriots safety Duron Harmon was arrested at Juan Santamaria International Airport in Costa Rica for possession of Marijuana, according to Costa Rican news website La Nacion.

Harmon, 27, was allegedly in possession of 58 grams of marijuana and was briefly detained before being sent back to the United States.

Harmon was a third-round pick in the 2013 draft out of Rutgers and has emerged as a steady contributor to the New England defense, having played 79 of a possible 80 games since he entered the league. Harmon started three games in 2017 and has racked up 15 starts in his career. He led New England with four interceptions in 2017.

He signed a four-year contract extension worth $20 million before last season, but the Patriots can get out of the contract following the 2018 season.