New York Jets owner Christopher Johnson announced that the team has rescinded its offer to free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

The Jets never met with Suh but made an offer. Johnson met with general manager Mike Maccagnan and determined Suh was not a fit for the team.

"Our thinking just changed a bit," Johnson told reporters, according to Bob Glauber of Newsday.

Johnson did not give any further explanation.

Albert Breer of the MMQB reports that the Jets' offer to Suh came with a deadline, which was late last week. The offer basically expired.

Suh is a three-time All Pro and five-time Pro Bowler with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.