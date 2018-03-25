Could Odell Beckham Jr.'s days as a New York Giant be numbered? Co-owner John Mara spoke with reporters at the NFL owners' meetings on Sunday and did not rule out the possibility of a trade of the wide receiver or withholding a contract extension, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

Beckham is headed into the final year of his rookie contract and could earn about $8.5 million.

“I mean we’re certainly not shopping him, if that’s what you’re asking," Mara said. "But when you’re coming off a season where you’re 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn’t say anyone’s untouchable.”

Mara was asked if the team would listen to any offers to which he replied, "“You always listen to those things but that’s not a scenario I would like to see happen.”

"He knows what's expected of him, and now it's up to him," he added.

Mara voiced his disappointment in Beckham after a video surfaced on the internet that appeared to show the star player and a model with possible drugs and pizza in bed at a Paris hotel. Mara has not spoken to Beckham since the video hit the internet.

New Giants head coach Pat Shurmur has reportedly met with Beckham but did not discuss football since league rules say the coach can't speak to any players before the start of OTAs.

Beckham only played in four games last season due to an ankle injury. He finished the year with 25 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns.