Free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

The deal is worth $14 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Suh had more lucrative offers but took less money to join Los Angeles’s revamped defense, Schefter adds.

Suh was released by the Dolphins on March 14 as a cap casualty. He was expected to earn $26.1 million for the 2018 season, which included a base salary of $16.985 million.

The Rams have added a wealth of talent to their defense this offseason, trading for Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. Nickel Robey-Coleman and LaMarcus Joyner were also re-signed. Suh will now pair with Aaron Donald, widely regarded as the best defensive lineman in the NFL, to form a fearsome defensive front.

Last season, Suh was coming off a season in which he finished with 4.5 sacks and 48 tackles while also nursing a knee injury in the final two months of the season. He has made just one Pro Bowl in the past three seasons. The Dolphins allowed 1,768 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns last season with Suh at the core of its defensive line.

Suh was also entertaining offers from the Saints and Titans.